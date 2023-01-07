Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
