Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 41.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

