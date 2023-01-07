Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) versus Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Critical Survey

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 562.40 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -6.91 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Datang International Power Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Datang International Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Datang International Power Generation beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

