Edgecoin Price Hits $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $210.02 million and $31.46 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

