Efinity Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $41.12 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $596,907.52 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,132,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

