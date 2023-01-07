Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.32

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.32 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 66.24 ($0.80). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.82), with a volume of 19,957 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £56.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,266.67.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

