Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $395.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $362.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.56. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

