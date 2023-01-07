Energi (NRG) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and $153,241.89 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003952 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,004,275 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.