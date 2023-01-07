Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the third quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

