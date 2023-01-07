Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.91.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,356.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.