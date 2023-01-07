Enzyme 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $530,700.80 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $39.55 million and $530,700.80 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $19.40 or 0.00114497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00431395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.01688194 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.54 or 0.30470248 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

