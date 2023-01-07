Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $757.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinix Stock Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $673.94 on Friday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $783.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

