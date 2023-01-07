Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MediWound Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.95 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

MediWound Stock Down 0.1 %

MDWD opened at $12.64 on Thursday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $2,663,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

