Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Ergo has a market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $826,419.93 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00007086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,934.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00448724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00911984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00118640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00600409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00255684 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,428,783 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

