Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 25.7% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.90 or 0.00117464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and $327.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00450437 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00916566 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00600855 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00255854 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00246547 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,847,609 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.