EthereumFair Price Reaches $0.33 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $39.95 million and $871,209.77 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.31793003 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $907,553.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

