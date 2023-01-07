ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.