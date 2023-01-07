Euler Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00019886 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

