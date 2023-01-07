Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.98) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $71.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

