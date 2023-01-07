Everdome One Day Volume Reaches $4.28 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $50.80 million and $4.28 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

