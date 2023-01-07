Fantom (FTM) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $621.84 million and approximately $76.23 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00431955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.01731337 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.53 or 0.30509840 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,238,751 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

