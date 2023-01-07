Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

