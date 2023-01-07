Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $127.83 million and $102.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003862 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

