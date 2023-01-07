Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FHLC opened at $63.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98.

