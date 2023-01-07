Financial Analysis: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silo Pharma and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A FIGS 1 5 7 0 2.46

FIGS has a consensus target price of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 74.23%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FIGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silo Pharma and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 126.46 $3.90 million N/A N/A FIGS $419.59 million 3.05 -$9.56 million $0.16 48.19

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIGS.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26% FIGS 6.21% 14.64% 11.34%

Summary

FIGS beats Silo Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

