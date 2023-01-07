Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.95. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $553.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

