Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,371,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Driven Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 236,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,171,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

