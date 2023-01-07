Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $120,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 444.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

