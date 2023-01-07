Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $50.90 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

