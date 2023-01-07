Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $27,000 in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $319,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HTLD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.