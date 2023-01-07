Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 18,131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,297 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.