Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $71.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

