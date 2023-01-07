Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

