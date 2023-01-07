First Personal Financial Services Takes $35,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,362,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,511,000 after acquiring an additional 77,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 227,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

