First Personal Financial Services Takes $39,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $367.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

