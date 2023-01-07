Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.22

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.22 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.45). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 148,021 shares trading hands.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £720.97 million and a P/E ratio of 358.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 121.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

