Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

