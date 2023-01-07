Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,577.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.64 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

