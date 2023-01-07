Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SOBR Safe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SOBR Safe stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.75.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.