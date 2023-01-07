Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,727,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

