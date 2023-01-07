Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

