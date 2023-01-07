Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

