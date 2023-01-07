Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($52.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

FME stock opened at €32.70 ($34.79) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52-week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

