Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

