FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of FS Bancorp worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $391,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

