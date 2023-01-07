FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Down 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 393,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.