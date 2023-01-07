FUNToken Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $67.11 million and $782,042.50 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

