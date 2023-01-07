Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUTU. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.52.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 596.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 126.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.