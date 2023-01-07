FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will earn $19.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.28. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $236.63 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $268.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

