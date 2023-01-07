FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Beer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.47.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $328.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $535.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.94.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

