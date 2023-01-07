FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BNP Paribas SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
BNPQY opened at $31.62 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.